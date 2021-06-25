Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BBSI opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $565.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

