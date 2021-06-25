Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €77.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €77.53 ($91.22).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAS shares. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Basf stock opened at €65.61 ($77.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €68.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.63.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

