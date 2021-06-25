Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Hits $790.73 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $790.73 million and approximately $174.68 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00588681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,660,550 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

