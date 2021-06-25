Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head to Head Survey

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -88.15% -27.90% -23.96% MaxLinear -12.67% 10.95% 4.74%

48.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 40.75 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -45.04 MaxLinear $478.60 million 6.53 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,072.50

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beam Global and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 2 0 2.40 MaxLinear 0 2 5 0 2.71

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $43.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. has a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

