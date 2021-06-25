Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,316.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

