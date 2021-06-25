BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.19% of BellRing Brands worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $30.64 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

