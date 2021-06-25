Berenberg Bank Increases Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Price Target to GBX 85

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CINE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 89.86 ($1.17).

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.65. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63).

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

