Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 279.57 ($3.65).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 246.20 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 733.75. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Also, insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99). Insiders have purchased 4,349 shares of company stock worth $1,057,785 in the last quarter.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

