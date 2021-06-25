Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 30,225 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $149,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $55.46. 415,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,500,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

