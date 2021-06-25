Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,419.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $73,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $111,136,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

FTNT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $243.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.