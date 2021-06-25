Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 550,666 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $124,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368,516. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

