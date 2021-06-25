Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470,941 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of A. O. Smith worth $134,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

