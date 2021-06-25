BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP’s iron ore production rose 4% year over year to 188 Mt (million tons)in the nine months ended Mar 31, 202 aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). It expects to produce 245-255 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2021. Iron ore prices have been up year to date aided by strong demand in China and supply concerns. Copper prices have gained on pickup in industrial activity. The company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately. BHP’s efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain will continue to aid in reducing costs, thereby boosting margins. Focus on lowering debt will also fuel growth. The company has four major projects under development in petroleum, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHP. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 158.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 309.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 143.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

