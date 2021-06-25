BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $175,500.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

