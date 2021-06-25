Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $187.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

