Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,086 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises 3.8% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $512,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

TECH traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.63. 996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,036. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $453.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.30.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

