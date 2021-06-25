Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.82). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($13.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($11.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($9.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($6.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.