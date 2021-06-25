BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Down to $81.14

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.14, but opened at $78.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $82.10, with a volume of 846 shares traded.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

