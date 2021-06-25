Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

MSFT stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

