BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002276 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $4,938.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,684,362 coins and its circulating supply is 4,472,908 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

