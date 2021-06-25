Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Black Knight stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

