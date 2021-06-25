BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BB opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

