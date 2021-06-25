BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

