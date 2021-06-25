BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.
Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61.
In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
