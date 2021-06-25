Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.70.

Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 775,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,670,951.20. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$46,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,690. Insiders sold a total of 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,640 in the last quarter.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

