Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BLKLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

