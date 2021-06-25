BlackRock Inc. Acquires 257,447 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $46,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,219. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDTX stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $459.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

