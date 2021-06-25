BlackRock Inc. Buys 184,981 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Precision BioSciences worth $43,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of DTIL opened at $11.28 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $83,488.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,137,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

