BlackRock Inc. Has $45.92 Million Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,541 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.79% of First Mid Bancshares worth $45,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $716.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

