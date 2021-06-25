BlackRock Inc. Purchases 188,304 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AnaptysBio worth $45,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

