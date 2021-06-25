BlackRock Inc. Purchases 54,901 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of C4 Therapeutics worth $44,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,370,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock worth $622,654.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $37.28 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.