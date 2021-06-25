BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.91% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MYN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.