BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Position Trimmed by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the quarter. BlackRock TCP Capital accounts for about 5.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 2.74% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $21,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

TCPC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,944. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $803.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.