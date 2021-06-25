Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Cubic worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,067,000 after buying an additional 305,759 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 208,097 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter worth about $52,525,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cubic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the period.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.