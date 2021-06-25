Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,182 shares of company stock worth $4,199,962. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

