Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Medpace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $177.96 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,195 shares of company stock valued at $40,767,394. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

