Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,529 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $5,430,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,088,910 shares of company stock worth $278,231,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $220.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

