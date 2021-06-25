Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-1.210 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $865.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,787.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

