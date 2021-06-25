BlueSpruce Investments LP Has $309.22 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739,589 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up 6.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $309,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

TRU stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,576. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $111.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

