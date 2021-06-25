BMO Capital Markets Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.57.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.48 million and a PE ratio of -29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

