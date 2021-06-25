BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Market Perform

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
