BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Market Perform

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

