BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HC2 were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in HC2 in the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HC2 by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 92,099 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,188.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 83,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $310,183.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 507,921 shares of company stock worth $1,931,198. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $322.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

