BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Revlon were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revlon by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

REV stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $754.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.86. Revlon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.