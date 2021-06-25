BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 12.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

SSTI stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $570.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

