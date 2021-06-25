BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,774 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

