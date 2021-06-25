BOMB (BOMB) Trading 31.9% Lower This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $154,153.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,013.81 or 0.99933697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,054 coins and its circulating supply is 905,266 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

