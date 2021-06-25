Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $562,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,266.89. 4,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,327.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 131.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

