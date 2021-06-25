Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies (de) accounts for approximately 1.4% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,123. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

