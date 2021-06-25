BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 324.30 ($4.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,866,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.25. The stock has a market cap of £65.63 billion and a PE ratio of -8.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.13%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £315.25 ($411.88).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

