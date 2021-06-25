Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $24.57 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

