Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $32.72 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.87. The company had a trading volume of 220,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $344.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.17. The company has a market capitalization of $966.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

